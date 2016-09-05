menu
Celebrities 5.9.2016 07:25 am

Generations’ Connie victim of robbery

Citizen reporter
Actress Connie Ferguson speaks to The Citizen before going onto the Generations set in Auckland Park, 13 May 2015. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Actress Connie Ferguson speaks to The Citizen before going onto the Generations set in Auckland Park, 13 May 2015. Picture: Refilwe Modise

In the ensuing chaos, Ferguson found refuge in a storeroom in one of the cellular shops.

Actress and co-founder of Ferguson Films Connie Ferguson was the victim of a robbery at Greenacres Shopping Centre in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

It seems Ferguson’s designer handbag along with its contents were among the items that disappeared after a false alarm caused panic among shoppers.

According to media reports, a water pipe had burst‚ triggering the fire alarm. Shoppers heard the alarm‚ panicked and contacted police, saying an armed robbery was in progress. In the ensuing chaos, Ferguson found refuge in a storeroom in one of the cellular shops.

Related Stories
Crowning the queen of local TV 19.7.2016
Connie ferguson is leaving Generations 6.4.2016
Nonhle, Tumisho, Zoe, and The Fergusons make news 21.5.2015
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

readers' choice

ANC Youth League is torn asunder
National

ANC Youth League is torn asunder

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.