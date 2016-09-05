menu
IFP: Rescue SA from corruption

Citizen reporter
IFP MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thuli Dlamini)

He urged the crowd to ‘take over South Africa through the barrel of the ballot’.

The IFP Youth Brigade has set its sights on the 2019 national general elections. National chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa yesterday urged party supporters to build on the momentum from the August 3 municipal elections.

Speaking at a rally in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal, he declared it urgent “that we vote out the ANC if we are serious about rescuing South Africa from the clutches of corruption and poor administration”.

He urged the crowd to “take over South Africa through the barrel of the ballot”. According to Hlengwa, the IFP had proven it could rise from the ashes. “On August 3, we bounced back; we are rightly the comeback kids. From the same ashes out of which we rose, South Africa must rise. Removing the ANC from power is a national emergency. It must be done, can be done, and in 2019, will be done,” said Hlengwa.

“The possibility of change is real, and on August 3, the IFP did its share of setting South Africa on a direction of change in different parts of the country. In 2019, that change must become whole. We cannot rest until we have rid South Africa of the ills of poverty, corruption and inequality that continue to escalate under the current regime.

“Going into 2019, South Africa has two choices: either to continue on the path of failure, incompetence and inefficiency, or to choose a new path, a path of economic growth and economic development. A path of anticorruption through transparency and accountability. A path of poverty eradication. A path of quality education.

A path of unity in diversity through reconciliation. A path of dignity through real and sustainable jobs.” He said South Africans deserved better than the “current dismal failures being dished out by the regime”.

“We dare not accept what we have now as the best we can do as a people. We are a proud nation with a rich past and, equally, we owe it to ourselves to craft, for ourselves, the best future. We deserve the second path.”

