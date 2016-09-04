SA swimmers build world cup momentum

Olympic medallists Chad le Clos and Cameron van der Burgh continued their impressive form in the closing stages of the season, again dominating the third leg of the World Cup series in Moscow at the weekend.

Le Clos, aiming for a record fourth series title, won the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly finals and earned silver in the 50m freestyle, lifting his tally to nine gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the lucrative short-course campaign.

The four-time Olympic medallist had also won all three butterfly races at the first two meets in Paris and Berlin, while adding bronze in the 200m individual medley at both events.

Van der Burgh, meanwhile, won the 50m and 100m breaststroke finals in Moscow, taking his tally to eight gold medals. The breaststroke specialist, also targeting a record fourth overall series crown after winning the title last year, had secured victory over 50m, 100m and 200m in the French and German capitals.

The fourth of nine legs in the World Cup series will be held in Beijing at the end of this month.