Athletics 5.9.2016 07:20 am

Murray takes bronze in world series race

Wesley Botton
FILE PICTURE: Richard Murray at the Elite Men Olympic Distance during the Discovery World Triathlon on April 27, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Murray, who finished fourth at the Rio Olympics last month after recovering from a broken collarbone, completed the sprint distance in 52:01.

Shaking off a bout of flu, Richard Murray put up a gallant fight at the penultimate leg of the World Triathlon Series in Edmonton on Sunday night.

He crossed the line 22 seconds behind British winner Jonathan Brownlee. Spaniard Mario Mola, the series leader, broke away from defending champion Murray late in the chase on the final run leg to finish second, five seconds clear of the South African.

In the women’s race, Gillian Sanders took ninth position in 57:37, nearly a minute off the pace of American Summer Cook who secured victory in 56:49. Mari Rabie, who finished 10th at the Olympics, ended 18th in 58:14.

The ninth and final leg of the World Series will be held in Cozumel next week.

