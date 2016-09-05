All quiet so far at heavily guarded Luthuli House

Metro police in riot gear, dozens of Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) guards in camouflage uniform, razor wire and police water cannons.

This is what awaits the #OccupyLuthuliHouse movement today outside the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. The organisers this morning released a statement requesting civil society not to join in because of fears that the protest may turn violent.

The #OccupyLuthuliHouse’s demands are that the ANC immediately recall President Jacob Zuma; that National Executive Committee (NEC) members follow suit and resign; stalwarts of the ANC take them to a consultative conference by December 2016; the immediate implementation of conference resolutions that will revive the ANC; disbanding the fees commission, as it undermines conference resolutions of free and quality education by 2014.

Members of the ANC Youth League disrupted the organisers’ meeting last week and have promised – together with the ANC Women’s League – to “defend Luthuli House”.

At the present moment all is quiet however.