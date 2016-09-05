menu
Dog saved from Centurion house fire

Corlia Kruger
The fire which gutted the house. Picture: Rekord Centurion

Two other dogs could not escape the fire.

A homeowner lost nearly everything after a double-storey house burned down in Mnandi, Centurion, Pretoria.

Three vehicles pushed away from the burning building and a small terrified dog was all that could be saved from the inferno on Friday, Rekord Centurion reported.

‘His owner, who’s renting from the homeowner, was not in the house when the fire broke out.’

According to residents in the area, none of the human inhabitants were harmed, but two other dogs were still inside the home as the flames spread rapidly through the house.

Titan the dachshund. Photo: Supplied

Liza Crookson, a neighbour who lives opposite the house, said the saved dachshund named Titan suffered no serious injuries.

“He’s terrified but otherwise doing fine. His owner, who’s renting from the homeowner, was not in the house when the fire broke out.”

Emergency services were called out to the burning house. Crookson said the dog was rescued from the balcony of the building.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Johan Pieterse, spokesperson for Tshwane metro emergency services, could not yet give comment on the matter

“[Titan] needs a place to stay, and we’d appreciate any help from the community,” he said.

– Caxton News Service

