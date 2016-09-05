menu
#OccupyLuthuliHouse de-escalates threat of violence

Amanda Watson
#OccupyLuthuliHouse protestors sing outside the ANC headquarters in Beyers Naude Park in Johannesburg.



Occupy Luthuli House organiser: ‘We must reiterate that these tactics and degree of paranoia are no different from those sanctioned by the apartheid regime, which our glorious organisation vehemently fought against.’

The #OccupyLuthuliHouse movement has called on its supporters to stay away, citing fears of violence and intimidation, claiming some of its buses have been turned back in other provinces.

The memorandum to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe is expected to be handed over at noon.

“We have noted with shock from our supporters and comrades coming from various provinces who have been threatened by violence through state machinery used to discourage our cause,” said #OccupyLuthuliHouse movement organiser Gugu Ndima in a statement this morning.

“This is evidence of the degree of intolerance that has crippled our organisation. The prevailing culture of intolerance in our ranks is rather unfortunate and sadly depicts anyone with dissenting views as an enemy or agent provocateurs.

“We are baffled that barbed wires are used to create barriers between a people’s organisation that leads society and people with every intention to peacefully demonstrate and deposit their concerns.

“We must reiterate that these tactics and degree of paranoia are no different from those sanctioned by the apartheid regime, which our glorious organisation vehemently fought against.

“It is with utter dismay that we witness, in a democratic dispensation, leaders of our organisation behave with such impunity and contempt towards its members and children,” the statement read.

The movement lamented none of the ANC leadership had seemed to condemn threats by factions saying they would “defend” the ANC headquarters.

At the moment, there are about 20 protestors in Beyers Naude Park, also known as the old Library Gardens.

“As organisers of the planned peaceful demonstration, we will converge at Beyers Naude as planned and make way to Luthuli house to present our demands.  Should we be attacked, let it be, we will not retreat for ours is a just cause,” said Ndima.

The movement is calling for the following:

– That the ANC immediately recall President Jacob Gedleyehlekisa Zuma as President of the Republic of South Africa.

– The entire NEC to resign

– For stalwarts of the ANC to take thme to a consultative conference by December 2016

– The immediate implementation of conference sesolutions, which will revive the ANC

– Disbanding the fees commission, as it undermines conference resolutions of free and quality education by 2014

