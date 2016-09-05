Eight killed after vehicle overturns in Limpopo

Eight people died and a further eight were injured when the Quantum bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 between Mokopane and Mookgophong, in Limpopo province, at about 8.15pm last night, September 4, reports the Bosveld Review.

Spokesperson for the department of transport Kagiso Mootane confirmed on Monday morning: “Eight people died, and eight were rushed to the Mokopane and Voortrekker Hospital.

“The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyre burst and the quantum overturned.”

Investigations are ongoing

– Caxton News Service