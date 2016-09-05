menu
Eight killed after vehicle overturns in Limpopo

Jolandi Fourie
Ambulance stock image. Picture: Bosveld Review.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst.

Eight people died and a further eight were injured when the Quantum bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 between Mokopane and Mookgophong, in Limpopo province, at about 8.15pm last night, September 4, reports the Bosveld Review.

Spokesperson for the department of transport Kagiso Mootane confirmed on Monday morning: “Eight people died, and eight were rushed to the Mokopane and Voortrekker Hospital.

“The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle after one of the tyre burst and the quantum overturned.”

Investigations are ongoing

Caxton News Service

