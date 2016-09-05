menu
National 5.9.2016 10:22 am

City of Johannesburg to embark on a drug awareness drive

Lucky Thusi
Johannesburg's Environmental Health Region F in conjunction with the police and JMPD are embarking on a drug awareness drive at Rotunda Park this Friday.

Johannesburg's Environmental Health Region F in conjunction with the police and JMPD are embarking on a drug awareness drive at Rotunda Park this Friday.

In 2015, more than 300 people participated in the campaign.

The City of Johannesburg’s Environmental Health Region F, in conjunction with police and JMPD, is embarking on a drug awareness drive at Rotunda Park from 9am on Friday, September 9, Comaro Chronicle reports.

The campaign started in 2015.

Rotunda Park.

No to drugs awareness drive at Rotunda Park this Friday.

READ MORE: Fighting scourge of drugs

This drug awareness campaign will be held in the Turffontein, Kenilworth and Rosettenville areas where different stakeholders, NGOs and government institutions as well as scholars from several schools will be involved.

Participants will be walking from Rotunda Park through the streets of Wards 124 and 56 and ending back at Rotunda Park to bring awareness on the dangers of substance abuse.

In 2015, more than 300 people participated in this walk, and the organisers would like to improve on these numbers this year to create greater awareness.

– Caxton News Service

Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.