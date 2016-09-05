City of Johannesburg to embark on a drug awareness drive

The City of Johannesburg’s Environmental Health Region F, in conjunction with police and JMPD, is embarking on a drug awareness drive at Rotunda Park from 9am on Friday, September 9, Comaro Chronicle reports.

The campaign started in 2015.

This drug awareness campaign will be held in the Turffontein, Kenilworth and Rosettenville areas where different stakeholders, NGOs and government institutions as well as scholars from several schools will be involved.

Participants will be walking from Rotunda Park through the streets of Wards 124 and 56 and ending back at Rotunda Park to bring awareness on the dangers of substance abuse.

In 2015, more than 300 people participated in this walk, and the organisers would like to improve on these numbers this year to create greater awareness.

– Caxton News Service