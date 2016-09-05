menu
National 5.9.2016 10:14 am

Katlehong residents burn shack, torch fire truck sent to save it

CNS reporter
The R4.5 million fire engine which was torched in Katlehong on Sunday morning. Picture: Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services.

The R4.5 million fire engine which was torched in Katlehong on Sunday morning. Picture: Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services.

Apparently, the shack owner had stabbed his neighbour to death.

A fire engine of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services was torched by residents in Moleleki Section in Katlehong, on the East Rand, on Sunday morning, reports the Kempton Express.

Emergency services (EMS) spokesperson William Ntladi said fire crews were responding to a shack fire at about 5am when they were confronted by residents with stones and rocks. The residents broke all the windows, forcing the crews to abandon the vehicle, literally running away for their lives.

“One resident jumped behind the steering wheel and drove the truck away before it was torched. The fire engine was worth more than R4.5 million, including all rescue and firefighting equipment, which were all destroyed by the fire. Nothing could be salvaged,” Ntladi said.

Ntladi said, according to information from the scene, the main reason for the action was that residents wanted to prevent the firefighters from extinguishing the fire, as they said the owner of the burning shack was a criminal.

“Apparently the shack owner stabbed his neighbour to death during the night, and everyone was avenging by burning his shack.”

The wife and two children of the suspect escaped with no injuries when residents broke the shack down, trying to get hold of the suspect who happened to be in the shack at the time.

“The suspect sustained critical injuries on scene due to assault by the members of the public and was transported to hospital.”

Caxton News Service

