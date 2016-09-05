Police cells allegedly used as brothels

Port Shepstone police holding cells in KwaZulu-Natal have allegedly turned into a brothel, according to police sources who did not want to be named.

They claimed prisoners were being allowed to buy sex from fellow prisoners, who were also sex workers, South Coast Herald reported.

The officers claimed their colleagues at the station were involved as middlemen.

Two female prisoners had apparently even fallen pregnant. One of them was then transferred to Westville Prison and a second to Port Shepstone Regional Hospital.

Out of seven holding cells, Cell 3 was said to be used by women who had been transferred from Hibberdene earlier this year.

Some prisoners are known as ‘runners’ who help with the distribution of food to other cells, and they are also the ‘messengers’ who inform the ‘middlemen’ if any prisoner wants sex, said the source.

Condoms are not used.

The sources said their superiors were aware of the problem, but there was no evidence, as cameras inside the station did not focus on the holding cells.

An internal investigation was conducted, but officers feared blowing the whistle on their colleagues.

Police spokesperson Captain Vincent Pandarum confirmed that Ugu cluster commander Major-General Agnes Nxamagele was aware of these allegations but that the sources could not be established.

“The female prisoners referred to also denied any knowledge of these activities,” said Pandarum.

“We invite the sources of these allegations to come forward with any information or evidence to substantiate their claims,” she added.

– Caxton News Service