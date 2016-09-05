menu
Competitions 5.9.2016 10:02 am

WIN a Cointreau Fizz Kit

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

Keep an eye out for the Cointreau Fizz Kits which hit the shelves in July. The Cointreau Fizz Kit is the perfect choice when wanting to show family and friends your exquisite mixology skills! The sophisticated Fizz Kit consists of x 1 bottle of Cointreau, a Classic Goblet and x 1 Cointreau lime squeezer.

Picture: Supplied

Picture: Supplied

Visit www.cointreau.co.za to become a part of the Cointreau Creative Crew!

One lucky The Citizen reader can win a premium Cointreau Fizz Kit which includes a bottle of Cointreau, a classic goblet and Cointreau lime squeezer, valued at R369.99!

Simply fill out the form below to enter:

Competition terms and conditions:

The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.

In addition the following rules will apply:

  • All valid entries from each day will be entered into a random draw
  • Competition closes Sunday, 18 September 2016, at midnight
  • The winner will be chosen on Monday, 19 September 2016
  • The winner will be notified via the information provided in the entry form
  • The winner will need to collect their prize from The Citizen offices, Johannesburg
  • To claim the prize, the winner must produce their valid South African identity book and/or passport
  • This competition is open to all who are 18 years or older
  • All information from the entry form may be used by The Citizen for Marketing purposes
