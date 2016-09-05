WIN a Cointreau Fizz Kit

Picture: Supplied
Visit www.cointreau.co.za to become a part of the Cointreau Creative Crew!
One lucky The Citizen reader can win a premium Cointreau Fizz Kit which includes a bottle of Cointreau, a classic goblet and Cointreau lime squeezer, valued at R369.99!
Simply fill out the form below to enter:
Competition terms and conditions:
The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.
In addition the following rules will apply:
- All valid entries from each day will be entered into a random draw
- Competition closes Sunday, 18 September 2016, at midnight
- The winner will be chosen on Monday, 19 September 2016
- The winner will be notified via the information provided in the entry form
- The winner will need to collect their prize from The Citizen offices, Johannesburg
- To claim the prize, the winner must produce their valid South African identity book and/or passport
- This competition is open to all who are 18 years or older
- All information from the entry form may be used by The Citizen for Marketing purposes