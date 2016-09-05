menu
Local News 5.9.2016 10:17 am

Bafana coach Mashaba running out of time

Jonty Mark
Shakes Mashaba of Bafana Bafana during the 2017 Gabon Afcon qualifier match between South Africa and Mauritania at Mbombela Stadium. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Shakes Mashaba of Bafana Bafana during the 2017 Gabon Afcon qualifier match between South Africa and Mauritania at Mbombela Stadium. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

The Nelson Mandela Challenge against Egypt on Tuesday is, in theory, down the pecking order on the list of important matches that Bafana Bafana have before the end of the year.

Yet it could yet prove a game that is pivotal in the future of Shakes Mashaba, whose position as head coach of the national team suddenly looks under threat.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan did not hold back after South Africa drew 1-1 with Mauritania at home in their final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

“I think it’s a disappointing performance. This must be the end of the journey, not the beginning, because this cannot lead us into the 2018 (World Cup) campaign, where we will play the giants of the African continent,” Jordaan told SuperSport.com afterwards.

“I hope the Nelson Mandela Challenge against Egypt will indicate to us that we have the team and determination … the will and guts to win.”

This is the clearest indication yet that Safa are considering whether to terminate Mashaba’s contract before the 2018 World Cup qualifiers kick off next month, with an away game in Burkina Faso.

He was mandated to qualify the team for the 2017 Afcon and had failed to do this even before Friday’s game. The result against Mauritania meant that Bafana finished third in their group, behind the visitors and Cameroon.

Mashaba defended his team’s performance after the game.

“I think our boys played very well, we were all over Mauritania,” he said, after a 1-1 draw in which Thamsanqa Gabuza missed a penalty, while Bafana wasted a host of other second half chances.

Mashaba also stood up for his Bafana record – noting that he did qualify the team for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. He clearly believes he is still the right man for the job.

“I would have love to qualify (for Gabon 2017) no one speaks about when we qualified for Equatorial Guinea (2015) … they are picking up on negatives. That is what makes me think I can qualify for the World Cup, it is not the end of the world. We need to sit down and talk to the technical committee.

“I have never failed to qualify for a tournament, this is the first time …. This can serve as a morale-booster for us to work hard and go forward. I wouldn’t want to comment on what the president said but all is passing in football, it is not permanent … it (losing your job) can happen any time, but I am still confident of achieving more than any other person who has coached Bafana.”

Related Stories
Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism 4.9.2016
Mpofu to ask Tau to withdraw Mashaba comments 1.9.2016
Mekoa honoured to be part of Bafana 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs

Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism
Phakaaathi

Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

Mangena proud of his Ke Yona team
Phakaaathi

Mangena proud of his Ke Yona team

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.