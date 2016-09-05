Two women arrested for business robbery

Two women were arrested for stealing goods worth R15 000 in Jacobs, Durban, Rising Sun Chatsworth reports

A business owner noticed that items were missing from his premises and contacted police.

Wentworth police member Detective Constable Martha Payn received information that 12 bags filled with shoes worth thousands of rands were stolen from the business and that the women had been seen on the property.

The detective acted swiftly and interviewed employees who informed her it was the security guard and two women who were involved in the incident.

When the officer questioned the suspects, they alleged it was the security guard employed at the company and that he had initially taken the 12 sacks.

The goods were found on premises near the business. The security guard has not returned to work and is still at large.

The two women, aged 28 and 48, were arrested and detained at Wentworth police for further investigation.

“Our detectives are working round the clock to trace the security officer involved,” said Wentworth SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant MP Gumede.

– Caxton News Service