Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema called on the party’s national chairperson Dali Mpofu to sue ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza on Monday.

Nzuza alleged in an interview on talk radio station Power FM that Mpofu was somehow behind the Occupy Luthuli House campaign. He claimed the advocate was funding the protest, with R5 million he allegedly received from the US.

Mpofu recently won a case of defamation in favour of the ANC’s former minister of intelligence Ronnie Kasrils versus the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) leader Kebby Maphatsoe. Mpofu also defended Idols SA judge Gareth Cliff against his axing from the talent show by M-Net.

“ANCYL Secretary General Njabulo Nzuza claims demonstrators are funded by EFF leader Dali Mpofu who got R5-m from the USA,” tweeted PowerFM.

Malema responded by saying that Mpofu, who also represented the Marikana workers, should sue “the bastard”.

Earlier on Monday, the EFF leader showed support for the Occupy Luthuli House organisers, who are not happy with the leadership of the ANC. The group is calling for the ANC to recall president Jacob Zuma as the president of the country and for the party’s national executive committee (NEC) to resign, as they allegedly failed to implement the party’s 52nd national conference resolutions taken in Polokwane in 2007.

After a reportedly poor turnout at the march, Malema said they should worry about their number of supporters. He said all they needed was commitment to the cause, and not huge support.

“You only need commitment and not numbers to demonstrate your commitment to a cause. Never allow fear or intimidation to determine your action,” said Malema.

Meanwhile, there remains heavy police presence at Luthuli House, and members of Umkhonto weSizwe are also surrounding the building.