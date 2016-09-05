menu
National 5.9.2016 11:24 am

ANC T-shirts warn protesters: ‘Don’t try this at Luthuli House’

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
'Don't try this at Luthuli House' , said the slogan on yellow ANC T- shirts worn by scores of supporters who marched outside the ruling party's headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD.| Supplied

'Don't try this at Luthuli House' , said the slogan on yellow ANC T- shirts worn by scores of supporters who marched outside the ruling party's headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD.| Supplied

A memorandum of demands was expected to be handed over to a Luthuli House official at noon.

“Don’t try this at Luthuli House,” said the slogan on yellow ANC T-shirts worn by scores of supporters who marched outside the ruling party’s headquarters in the Johannesburg CBD, vowing to protect Luthuli House from the #OccupyLuthuliHouse protesters.

The two groups, one demanding the resignation of President Jacob Zuma, and the other, declaring “not in our name” and calling themselves protectors of the ANC’s head office, stood metres from each other at the Library Gardens and the Beyers Naude Square.

ANCYL leaders gathered at the Library Gardens near Luthuli House warned their supporters to take instructions as the crowd awaited ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe to arrive to receive the memorandum from the #OccupyLuthuliHouse group.

MK veterans were gathered at the entrance of the ANC headquarters and were surrounded by a large contingent of heavily armed police. Members of the party’s Women’s League were holding up placards that read: “#defendluthulihouse”.

Inside, members of the NEC, including Mantase and Cyril Ramaphosa, were said to have a arrived in a motorcade as security was beefed up at all the building’s entrances.

Members of the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Youth League, who were said to be staunch Zuma supporters, came in their numbers against the marginally smaller group of #OccupyLuthuliHouse protesters.

A memorandum of demands was expected to be handed over to a Luthuli House official at noon.

Related Stories
Watch: Zuraida Jardine dances to Babes Wodumo’s Wololo 5.9.2016
#OccupyLuthuliHouse de-escalates threat of violence 5.9.2016
All quiet so far at heavily guarded Luthuli House 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.