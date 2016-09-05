menu
National 5.9.2016

Brakpan parolee shot and killed

CNS reporter
The man was shot and killed at an address along Silverbush Crescent. Picture: Brakpan Herald.



The man is believed to have been shot while sitting in a parked car following his release from prison.

Eighteen bullet cartridges from two guns were retrieved by police at the scene of a fatal shooting in Dalpark Extension Six on Monday morning, September 5, reports the Brakpan Herald.

A 48-year-old man, who, according to Brakpan police, was released on parole from Boksburg Prison at 7am today, was shot and killed while sitting in a parked vehicle at an address along Silverbush Crescent.

Police report that eight cartridges from an R5 rifle and 10 from a 9mm pistol were found.

A burnt car, believed to be the shooters’ vehicle, was found a few streets away, at the corner of Plumbago and Bottlebrush streets.

Watch these videos of the police on the scene of the incident:

Caxton News Service

