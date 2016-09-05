menu
Man due in court for murder of hairdresser

Daleen Naude
Jabu Jacob Mokoena was a well known hairdresser in Mhluzi

Jabu Jacob Mokoena was a well known hairdresser in Mhluzi

A 35-year-old is due in court after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a well-known Middleburg hairdresser in Mpumalanga.

This after Jabu Jacob Mokoena, 31, was found dead on July 22 at about 4.50am on the pavement in front of the Middelburg Hospital, Middleburg Observer reported.

He had a gaping wound on his head, but the blood on his face was already dry.

His clothes were also soaking wet.

Mokoena was only identified a few days later when the family found him in the mortuary.

The suspect, Sean Mokgabudi, was later arrested in connection with the murder and charged with kidnapping and murder.

His next court appearance is on September 27.

– Caxton News Service

