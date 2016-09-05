New kid on the block: 450kW Mercedes-AMG GT S

Tuners have a very special way of fiddling inside-out of cars. The latest example is from a German tuner dubbed Piecha, which was able to fiddle with the spicy midrange Mercedes-AMG GT S, giving it more power, reports Motor1.

ALSO READ: 2017 Nissan GT-R now in SA, we have prices.

The first order of business was to customise the exterior by giving the fast-paced machine some aero bits and pieces made from carbon fibre to keep the weight low. Work started with the front fascia, where Piecha has added a prominent splitter, while the generous air vents feature new carbon fins to further boost the visual impact. The side profile has remained almost intact, with the exception of the tuner’s new 19-inch front & 20-inch rear alloy wheels and prominent side skirts to make the car seem wider and more aggressive.

Without any doubt, the most striking changes are noticeable at the back where the GT S now features a beefy diffuser incorporating the new quad exhaust tips along with a massive wing to increase downforce at the axle. The fixed rear wing is actually an addition to the supercar, taking into account the standard retractable spoiler is still there to fulfill its duties.

It would not be a complete tuning job without some work underneath the hood, where Mercedes-AMG’s biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine resides. In the standard ‘S’ model, the eight-cylinder mill pushes out 375kW and 650NM of torque, but Piecha worked its magic and dialled the V8 to a healthy 450kW 840Nm.

That’s even more than the range-topping Mercedes-AMG GT R that came out recently.

With the power package in place, the tuned GT S will run to 100km/h in 3.7 seconds and reach a respectable maximum speed of 330km/h. Even though it has more power than the R version 430kW & 700Nm, it’s still a tenth of a second slower in the sprint, but on the other hand, the tuned model’s top speed eclipses the R’s 318km/h.