Africa 5.9.2016 12:36 pm

Namibian vice-president collapses from hunger – reports

ANA
The Nambian press reports Iyambo collapsed shortly after addressing a belated Heroes’ Day celebration.

Local media has reported that Namibia Vice-President Nickey Iyambo allegedly collapsed and fainted on Saturday after going too long without eating anything.

Quoting a story from the government-owned Namibian Press Agency (Nampa) on Saturday, the Namibian said Iyambo collapsed shortly after addressing a belated Heroes’ Day celebration at Tsumeb because he had not eaten anything since that morning.

The comments were attributed to Henock Kankoshi, the governor of the Oshikoto region, who claimed to have been present when the VP collapsed. Iyambo addressed the gathering on behalf of President Hage Geingob.

The paper said a person who kept answering Iyambo’s phone on Saturday insisted he was back in Windhoek and “resting”.

Presidential Affairs Minister Frans Kapofi told the paper that as far as he knew, the vice-president was fine and had even visited his cattle post just outside Tsumeb on Saturday.

– African News Agency (ANA)

