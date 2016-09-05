Pitso clarifies his plea to Bafana coach

Mosimane said after the side’s MTN8 win over SuperSport United that he hoped Mashaba would not pick his players for these games.

Mashaba, however, said Bafana have received no official request from Sundowns asking them to rest any players.

“My statement was never for Bra Shakes (Mashaba) not to use Sundowns players, but rather about player and load management. We have even sent a letter to Safa, stating our position,” Mosimane told the official Sundowns website.

“Currently Sundowns is in two crucial semifinals – Caf Champions League and MTN 8 – while the Absa Premiership is also there in the mix. We have been going nonstop since last year, and we are very careful with regards to preserving our players.

“First of all, I was the very same person who went out to the media calling for more Sundowns players to be called to the national team, now how can I turn around and ask for my players not to be called into the team?

“I merely made reference to the time I was a coach of Bafana, where I used my discretion not to call players who were engaged in the Caf competitions. Coach Gordon [Igesund] did the same when he was Bafana coach.

“I will personally call Bra Shakes to clarify this after the international break because the way it came out, it seemed as if I disrespected him, and I would never do that. I have been in his position beforem and I know exactly his challenges.”

