menu
Local News 5.9.2016 12:46 pm

Pitso clarifies his plea to Bafana coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane with Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba (Chris Ricco/Backpagepix)

Pitso Mosimane with Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba (Chris Ricco/Backpagepix)

Pitso Mosimane says he never asked Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba to rest Mamelodi Sundowns players for the games against Mauritania and Egypt.

Mosimane said after the side’s MTN8 win over SuperSport United that he hoped Mashaba would not pick his players for these games.

Mashaba, however, said Bafana have received no official request from Sundowns asking them to rest any players.

READ: Mashaba unhappy with Mosimane

“My statement was never for Bra Shakes (Mashaba) not to use Sundowns players, but rather about player and load management. We have even sent a letter to Safa, stating our position,” Mosimane told the official Sundowns website.

“Currently Sundowns is in two crucial semifinals – Caf Champions League and MTN 8 – while the Absa Premiership is also there in the mix. We have been going nonstop since last year, and we are very careful with regards to preserving our players.

“First of all, I was the very same person who went out to the media calling for more Sundowns players to be called to the national team, now how can I turn around and ask for my players not to be called into the team?

“I merely made reference to the time I was a coach of Bafana, where I used my discretion not to call players who were engaged in the Caf competitions. Coach Gordon [Igesund] did the same when he was Bafana coach.

“I will personally call Bra Shakes to clarify this after the international break because the way it came out, it seemed as if I disrespected him, and I would never do that. I have been in his position beforem and I know exactly his challenges.”

READ: Pitso asks Mashaba not to pick Downs players

Related Stories
Bafana coach Mashaba running out of time 5.9.2016
Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism 4.9.2016
Vilakazi enjoying life at Sundowns 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism
Phakaaathi

Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism

Mangena proud of his Ke Yona team
Phakaaathi

Mangena proud of his Ke Yona team

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.