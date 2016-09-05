menu
Holomisa gives R50k to Marikana victims

Citizen reporter
FILE PICTURE: UDM President Bantu Holomisa appears at the South Gauteng High Court, 02 May 2014, for the application made by opposition parties calling on IEC chairwoman Pansy Tlakula's resignation. Picture: Alaister Russell

FILE PICTURE: UDM President Bantu Holomisa appears at the South Gauteng High Court, 02 May 2014, for the application made by opposition parties calling on IEC chairwoman Pansy Tlakula's resignation. Picture: Alaister Russell

The UDM leader announced that he had honoured his pledge and hoped the fund would grow.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa announced on Monday that he had paid the R50 000 he pledged to the Marikana Trust Fund that he pledged on August 16.

He added on Facebook: “May this fund grow.”

On the same day, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it would donate R1 million towards the fund.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) general secretary Jeff Mphahlele launched the trust fund to assist the families of 34 mineworkers killed in Marikana in 2012 during the fourth commemoration of the tragedy. The money would contribute to building houses, among other things.

Amcu pledged R2 million.

In August, government announced that it had given instructions “to settle claims including claims of unlawful arrest and detention claims, but the state will exclude those claims that are under criminal investigation and those that face possible prosecution”.

“Government is currently in the process of determining the quantum and will make offer of payments in full settlement of claims in due course.

“To date, government has appointed an actuary to calculate the quantum of each claim.”

Police gunned down 34 mineworkers on August 16, 2012, during a violent wage strike at the Lonmin mine operations in Marikana near Rustenburg in North West.

Ten other people, including two Lonmin security guards and two policemen, were killed a week earlier. The policemen and security guards were hacked to death by striking mineworkers.

The possibility that Marikana massacre victims will still receive state compensation is also still on the table.

