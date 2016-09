CCTV footage shows a man walking on to the premises of a local business and stealing a phone off an unattended reception area in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

In the footage captured last month, the jittery suspect is seen hesitating for a while before taking the phone and quickly walking out of the office, Lowvelder reported.

Hi-Tech Security response manager Callum MacPherson advised the public to not leave valuables at reception areas unattended.

– Caxton News Service