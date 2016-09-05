menu
Benoni woman injured in FNB roof collapse

CNS reporter
The roof collapsed at FNB, Northmead Square on September 5.

The woman was transported to Life the Glynnwood Hospital.

A woman sustained minor injuries when a roof partially collapsed at the First National Bank branch in Northmead Square, Benoni, in Gauteng on Monday.

The incident happened at about 10am.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 and ER24 responded to the call and made sure the woman was transported to Life the Glynnwood Hospital, Benoni City Times reported.

Marnitz Jacobs, who witnessed the incident, said: “I was inside the bank and saw the woman talking to a man when the roof suddenly gave in.”

“As it hit her, she shot to the side,” she added. “I called my mom from downstairs, who is a nurse, to come help.”

Northmead Square and FNB had not commented at the time of publishing.

More to follow.

– Caxton News Service

