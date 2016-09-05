Win R50 airtime with Phakaaathi’s Mgosi airtime competition

PLUS all September winners will automatically go into a draw to win an LG G5 smartphone. The winner of the LG G5 smartphone must produce the original copy of Phakaaathi to claim the prize.

TO ENTER: Get Phakaaathi in The Citizen every Tuesday from 6-27 September 2016 for the weekly keyword and entry details.

Competition terms and conditions:

The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions apply.

In addition the following rules will apply: