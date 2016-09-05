menu
WATCH: Robber caught red-handed by shop owner

CNS reporter
An unidentified man was caught on CCTV trying steal what appears to be a laptop from behind the counter.

CCTV footage has emerged showing a man stealing from laptop store in Crossing Centre in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Divergent Ops responded to a call from the owner of a store at the Crossing Centre on Friday after an unidentified man had attempted to steal what appears to be a laptop from behind the counter, Lowvelder reported.

Members of Divergent Ops and the owner searched the area afterwards to try find the suspect, but to no avail.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the security company on 0861-911-OPS (677) or 082-872-3542.

– Caxton News Service

