menu
National 5.9.2016 01:30 pm

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Citizen reporter
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hands over exhumed remains of former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) members to their families in East London City Hall. (Photo: GCIS)

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) hands over exhumed remains of former Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) members to their families in East London City Hall. (Photo: GCIS)

ANC military veterans have reportedly threatened members of the media at the #OccupyLuthuliHouse protest on Monday.

Members of the ANC’s Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) reportedly assaulted a female journalist at the #OccupyLuthuliHouse protest and refused to allow the party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe to receive a memorandum of demands from disgruntled ANC protesters.

According to BBC correspondent Nomsa Maseko, the MKMVA allegedly tried repeatedly to prevent reporters from covering the protest on Monday in the Johannesburg CBD and threatened a group of Gauteng ANC members calling for President Jacob Zuma’s removal from office, as well as the disbandment of the entire national executive committee (NEC), “to bring it on” as they protected the ruling party’s headquarters.

She said she interviewed MK vets about why they were acting so violently. One reportedly told her: “I’ve been trained to kill 50 people a day and I’ll shoot them all.”

Maseko also alleged a female journalist was punched “for taking pictures” and she felt too intimidated to continue with the interview because the man was shoving his fist into her shoulder and telling journalists to “voetsek” [get lost].

Police reportedly barricaded the road near Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg, separating the two factions in what has been dubbed an ANC-vs-ANC protest. School pupils wearing uniform were also spotted at the protest saying they were Congress of SA Students members there to “protect Zuma against imperialists”.

Related Stories
DA gears for high court square off over Myeni’s reappointment 5.9.2016
MK vets fight to prevent Mantashe from receiving protesters’ memorandum 5.9.2016
Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.