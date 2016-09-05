I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

Members of the ANC’s Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) reportedly assaulted a female journalist at the #OccupyLuthuliHouse protest and refused to allow the party’s secretary-general Gwede Mantashe to receive a memorandum of demands from disgruntled ANC protesters.

According to BBC correspondent Nomsa Maseko, the MKMVA allegedly tried repeatedly to prevent reporters from covering the protest on Monday in the Johannesburg CBD and threatened a group of Gauteng ANC members calling for President Jacob Zuma’s removal from office, as well as the disbandment of the entire national executive committee (NEC), “to bring it on” as they protected the ruling party’s headquarters.

She said she interviewed MK vets about why they were acting so violently. One reportedly told her: “I’ve been trained to kill 50 people a day and I’ll shoot them all.”

#OccupyLuthuliHouse 😱😱😱 MKVA man punched female journo for taking pictures — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) September 5, 2016

Maseko also alleged a female journalist was punched “for taking pictures” and she felt too intimidated to continue with the interview because the man was shoving his fist into her shoulder and telling journalists to “voetsek” [get lost].

Just tried interviewing MK vets about why they're violent. He said "I've been trained to kill 50 people a day and I'll shoot them all" — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) September 5, 2016

#OccupyLuthuliHouse MK vets telling journos to "fxxk off" — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) September 5, 2016

K. Maphatsoe pleading with MK vets to allow #OccupyLuthuliHouse protestors to hand over memo. They say "we don't take instructions from you" — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) September 5, 2016

Police reportedly barricaded the road near Chief Albert Luthuli House in Johannesburg, separating the two factions in what has been dubbed an ANC-vs-ANC protest. School pupils wearing uniform were also spotted at the protest saying they were Congress of SA Students members there to “protect Zuma against imperialists”.

#OccupyLuthuliHouse ANCvsANC police barricade separating the 2 factions. MK vets saying "bring it on" pic.twitter.com/0O9Ire84CE — Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) September 5, 2016