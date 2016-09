A 17-year-old youth from Klipspruit West was found hanging from a tree last Friday morning, Westside Eldos reports.

The youth, identified as Enslin Bennie, had allegedly been arguing with his parents over money before taking his own life.

READ MORE: Why HHP tried to commit suicide three times

The body was discovered in Extension Two near the soccer field known locally as the ‘dip’.

– Caxton News Service