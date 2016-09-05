menu
Women’s League to back Dlamini-Zuma for ANC presidency

Citizen Reporter
Outgoing Africa Union Chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Danielle Karallis)

Outgoing African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is expected to be unveiled as the women’s league’s preferred candidate to lead the ANC.

According to City Press, a national executive meeting was held at Saint George’s hotel in Tshwane, which Dlamini-Zuma also attended.

While the league has not yet confirmed her candidacy, they alluded to it when secretary-general Meokgo Matuba said they were not backing down on having a woman as president.

“We are not turning back. We have a principle, we have stated we want a female president, and we are not backing down. We will give you a full position tomorrow,” said Matuba.

Dlamini-Zuma is keen to take over the ANC’s leadership and recently said the party needed strong leadership to take it forward.

“If South Africa is weak and the leaders of South Africa are weak, the continent is weak. So we owe it to those women, president of South Africa and deputy president, that this country must be strong (sic).

“We must not squander the hard-won freedom Sophie de Bruyn and the others fought for. How can we?” Dlamini-Zuma said.

