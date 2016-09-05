menu
National 5.9.2016 01:52 pm

DA gears for high court square off over Myeni’s reappointment

ANA
KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA  FEBRUARY 1: SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni during the announcement of its Annual Financial Results for the 2013/2014 Financial Year on February 1, 2015 in Kempton Park, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Muntu Vilakazi)

KEMPTON PARK, SOUTH AFRICA  FEBRUARY 1: SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni during the announcement of its Annual Financial Results for the 2013/2014 Financial Year on February 1, 2015 in Kempton Park, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press / Muntu Vilakazi)

The party will ask the Western Cape High Court to overturn Cabinet’s decision to reappoint Dudu Myeni as the airliner’s board chairperson.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday announced it would be taking a decision by Cabinet to reappoint Dudu Myeni as South African Airways board chairperson on review in the Western Cape High Court.

“The DA is of the strong opinion that there is a prima facie case to be made that Ms Myeni’s reappointment by Cabinet is wholly irrational given her appalling performance as SAA board chairperson over the past four years – overseeing the airline’s steady decline,” DA leader Mmusi Maimane said in a statement.

“Her reappointment not only reeks of nepotism and cronyism so common under the Zuma administration, but it also flies in the face of the need for good governance at State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), especially SAA, which is in financial ruins – failing to make a profit for several years – and a whisker away from being liquidated.”

The opposition party would ask the court to set aside Myeni’s appointment on the basis that it was irrational.

“The requirement of rationality obliges courts to engage in an evaluation of the relationship between the means employed to reach a decision on the one hand, and the purpose for which the power to make the decision was conferred, on the other. Each and every step in the process of reaching the decision must be rationally related to the outcome.”

Maimane said court papers would be served on Cabinet in the next few days and would be followed by an application in the Western Cape High court.

The party would cite various decisions taken by Myeni that had led to the airline becoming cash-strapped.

These include that under her leadership, the airline had failed to publish financial statements for the 2015/16 financial year, that she had allegedly run the airline at a loss of R1.3 billion for the first quarter of 2016/17, and that she had “irrationally suspended officials” because they had tried to “curb corruption”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member 5.9.2016
MK vets fight to prevent Mantashe from receiving protesters’ memorandum 5.9.2016
Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.