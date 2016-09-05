menu
National 5.9.2016 01:52 pm

EFF treasurer Moonsamy resigns

ANA
FILE PICTURE: Floyd Shivambu, Magdalene Moonsamy and Julius Malema. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nicolene Olckers)

FILE PICTURE: Floyd Shivambu, Magdalene Moonsamy and Julius Malema. (Photo by Gallo Images / Foto24 / Nicolene Olckers)

She will be pursuing her legal career.

Economic Freedom Fighters treasurer Magdalene Moonsamy has resigned to focus on her legal practice, the party said on Monday.

Party leader Julius Malema said Moonsamy would be replaced by a member of the central command team and MP Leigh-Ann Mathys.

“Commissar Moonsamy resigned. She says she is overly committed as she has just started her own legal practice. She remains a member of the central command team. Commissar Mathys has been appointed in her place,” Malema told reporters in Johannesburg following the party’s central command team meeting.

Furthermore, provincial structures in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape would be dissolved.

Malema said the EFF structures in the two provinces were “weak” and needed to be strengthened.

“The CCT [Central Command Team] resolved that the provincial and regional structures be dissolved and replaced with interim structures. Some councils in these provinces do not have EFF councillors,” he said.

“The elections are over, we need to train them, send them back to the branches and communities so that they can understand what it means to be an activist. If we have a weak KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape, then we must forget about strong EFF in those areas.”

Malema said EFF councillors who received fewer than 100 votes in their wards after the local polls would be replaced by activists “who worked hard and garnered support and more votes”. The party was not the ANC, and would not accept mediocrity, he said.

“We are not a charity organisation or an employment agency. We are not a party built on friendship…all of us have to comply with decisions of the EFF. If we do not change the modus operandi, we would be like the ANC.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

Related Stories
EFF suspends senior member for dodging 50% salary cut 5.9.2016
Khayelitsha man found guilty of murdering girl, 5 5.9.2016
Pretoria scrapyard dealer caught with stolen Telkom cables 5.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar
Celebrities

Tbo Touch admits he’s a paid e-tolls liar

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema
National

What Grade 3 kids had to say about Zuma, Malema

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.