menu
Local News 5.9.2016 02:39 pm

Agent puzzled by lack of interest in Kadi

Phakaaathi Reporter
Calvin Kadi (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Calvin Kadi (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Calvin Kadi’s agent is perplexed by the Absa Premiership club’s lack of interest in the striker.

Kadi is a free agent after parting ways with Bidvest Wits after the team decided against renewing his contract that expired in June.

“I’m really surprised that no PSL team has enquired about Calvin. I mean, Calvin is a super talented footballer and can do well at any team in the PSL. It’s just a pity that his progress at Wits was hampered by injuries,” Mike Makaab of ProSport International told Phakaaathi.

“We’re working hard, trying to find him a team, but it’s not easy because he didn’t play that many games at Wits last season. He is a free agent, so he can sign any time for a team that is interested in him. Hopefully, we’ll get something for him soon.”

Kadi rejoined Wits back in 2012 following an unsuccessful spell in Greece, where he played for PAE Veria FC.

The 28-year-old striker’s Wits career, however, was marred by injuries, resulting in him not playing many games for Wits and subsequently to his release from the club.

Related Stories
‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs 4.9.2016
Wits’ Habib to help launch global campaign against sexual violence 2.9.2016
Vilakazi enjoying life at Sundowns 31.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

readers' choice

‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs
Phakaaathi

‘Mystery age’ Ghanaian defender on trial at Chiefs

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training
Phakaaathi

Khune suspended for bringing girlfriend to Chiefs training

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain
Phakaaathi

Mandla Masango’s return to Kaizer Chiefs is certain

Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism
Phakaaathi

Mashaba stands firm in face of Jordaan criticism

Former Bafana star facing financial problems
Phakaaathi

Former Bafana star facing financial problems

poll

results

Pirates 3-1 Arrows
Plat Stars 1-0 SuperSport
Bloem Celtic 0-1 Maritz Utd
Click to see full results

fixtures

Ajax vs Pirates
City vs Wits
Highlands Park vs Baroka
Click to see full fixtures

psl log

# Team GP Pts
1 Orlando Pirates 1 3
2 Cape Town City 1 3
3 Bidvest Wits 1 3
4 Chippa United 1 3
5 Maritz Utd 1 3
6 Platinum Stars 1 3
7 Ajax Cape Town 1 1
8 Baroka FC 1 1
9 Highlands Park 0 0
10 Sundowns 0 0
11 Free State Stars 1 0
12 Kaizer Chiefs 1 0
13 Bloem Celtic 1 0
14 SuperSport United 1 0
15 Arrows 1 0
16 Polokwane City 1 0
Click to see full log table

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.