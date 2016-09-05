Agent puzzled by lack of interest in Kadi

Kadi is a free agent after parting ways with Bidvest Wits after the team decided against renewing his contract that expired in June.

“I’m really surprised that no PSL team has enquired about Calvin. I mean, Calvin is a super talented footballer and can do well at any team in the PSL. It’s just a pity that his progress at Wits was hampered by injuries,” Mike Makaab of ProSport International told Phakaaathi.

“We’re working hard, trying to find him a team, but it’s not easy because he didn’t play that many games at Wits last season. He is a free agent, so he can sign any time for a team that is interested in him. Hopefully, we’ll get something for him soon.”

Kadi rejoined Wits back in 2012 following an unsuccessful spell in Greece, where he played for PAE Veria FC.

The 28-year-old striker’s Wits career, however, was marred by injuries, resulting in him not playing many games for Wits and subsequently to his release from the club.