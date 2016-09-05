Malema, Mpofu hit back at ANCYL’s R5m accuser

EFF leader Julius Malema has commended the organisers of the Occupy Luthuli House march, who on Monday made their way to the ANC’s headquarters in Braamfontein to submit a memorandum. The marchers were demanding that President Jacob Zuma and the party’s national executive committee (NEC) be recalled after the party performed poorly in the 2016 local government elections.

Earlier on Monday, ANC Youth League (ANCYL) secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza alleged that the Occupy Luthuli House march was funded by EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu with about R5 million he supposedly got from funders in the USA. He said this during an interview on talk radio station Power FM, but appeared not to have concrete proof.

Malema jokingly asked why the EFF would give Ronald Lamola R5 million when he had no experience of organising marches. He said the EFF had the capacity to organise its own marches and didn’t need individuals like Lamola to fight the ANC. Lamola is among the ANC members who organised the Occupy Luthuli House march.

“Why would Dali give people R5 million? Lamola has no history of organising people. Why would we give Lamola R5 million?”

A perplexed Mpofu said he had never even met Nzuza before, and said the ANC was just using conspiracies to try to dissuade the public from the real issues that were affecting the ANC.

“The ANC is in a state of panic. The ANC is in a repression stage.

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

“The ANC must stop looking for scapegoats. I have never heard of this person called Nzuza.”

They were speaking on Monday afternoon at an EFF press conference at the party’s headquarters in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Malema said there was no one left in the ANC who could save the party in the 2019 national government elections.

He also condemned the reappointment of Dudu Myeni as SAA board chairperson at the national airline.

“We must stop these criminals. We know what Dudu is up to.

“We know where she’s going to steal and we’ll monitor her. We will expose her.”