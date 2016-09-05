menu
National 5.9.2016 02:59 pm

Vanderbijlpark waste collector killed over scrap metal

CNS reporter
Scrap metal collectors show no sign of grief after the stabbing and death of a fellow scrap collector. In fact, for them it was an opportunity to steal more while police concentrated on the murder scene. Picture: Mduduzi Mathebula.

While the deceased lay dead on the floor, other scrap collectors reportedly continued to search for scrap metal as though nothing had happened.

One of the scrap-metal collectors who climb on to moving trucks at the Boipatong robots Vanderbijlpark, was stabbed to death, reports the Sedibeng Ster.

The man was allegedly stabbed to death over scrap by another collector recently. Apparently, the deceased had stolen some scrap metal from the suspect. Then, while the deceased lay dead on the floor, other scrap collectors continued to climb on to a moving truck in the presence of police, searching for scrap metal as though nothing had happened.
According to police, the man died after a sharp object was used to stab him, which caused severe internal bleeding.
As family and friends gathered at the scene, police spokesperson Sergeant Thandeka Koago confirmed that a case of murder had been opened and that the suspect had handed himself over to police.
The suspect will appear in court soon.

Caxton News Service

