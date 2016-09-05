Vanderbijlpark waste collector killed over scrap metal

The man was allegedly stabbed to death over scrap by another collector recently. Apparently, the deceased had stolen some scrap metal from the suspect. Then, while the deceased lay dead on the floor, other scrap collectors continued to climb on to a moving truck in the presence of police, searching for scrap metal as though nothing had happened.

According to police, the man died after a sharp object was used to stab him, which caused severe internal bleeding.

As family and friends gathered at the scene, police spokesperson Sergeant Thandeka Koago confirmed that a case of murder had been opened and that the suspect had handed himself over to police.

The suspect will appear in court soon.