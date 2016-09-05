Man arrested for killing teen over a girl

A man has been arrested for murder and attempted murder after allegedly killing a teenager during an argument over a girl, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

Mpho April Kgotle, 18, started arguing with a 20-year-old man about a girl at a tavern in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, on Sunday.

The man then attacked Kgotle, stabbing him several times in the upper body.

READ MORE: Domestic worker stabbed in the neck

Police spokesperson Constable Herman Moremi said the victim died at the scene.

Moremi said Kgotle’s two friends, Amos Kunene, 24, and Jabu Kunene, 28, were also attacked by the man.

“They were critically wounded after they were also stabbed several times in the upper body by the same attacker.”

The two Kunene brothers are in a critical condition in hospital.

After stabbing the three people, the suspect fled the scene.

“Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, and he was later arrested at his aunt’s house in Carousel View.”

He is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrates’ Court soon to face charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

– Caxton News Service