National 5.9.2016 03:44 pm

Man arrested for killing teen over a girl

David Matsena
Constable Rosetta Kapari with the suspect who murdered a teenager and injured two other people at a tavern in Hammanskraal.

The suspect allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old teenager to death at a tavern.

A man has been arrested for murder and attempted murder after allegedly killing a teenager during an argument over a girl, Pretoria North Rekord reports.

Mpho April Kgotle, 18, started arguing with a 20-year-old man about a girl at a tavern in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, on Sunday.

The man then attacked Kgotle, stabbing him several times in the upper body.

Photo: Thinkstock

Police spokesperson Constable Herman Moremi said the victim died at the scene.

Moremi said Kgotle’s two friends, Amos Kunene, 24, and Jabu Kunene, 28, were also attacked by the man.

“They were critically wounded after they were also stabbed several times in the upper body by the same attacker.”

The two Kunene brothers are in a critical condition in hospital.

After stabbing the three people, the suspect fled the scene.

“Police launched a manhunt for the suspect, and he was later arrested at his aunt’s house in Carousel View.”

He is expected to appear in the Moretele Magistrates’ Court soon to face charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

– Caxton News Service

 

