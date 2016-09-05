Massive task awaits Boks in Brisbane – De Jongh

Springbok centre Juan de Jongh said on Monday in Brisbane that the Springboks would face the huge challenge from the Wallabies when the two sides meet on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

According to De Jongh, he is under no illusion as to the massive task that lies ahead in the Suncorp Stadium.

“When you come to Australia to play rugby here its’ never an easy match, doesn’t matter whether it’s Vodacom Super Rugby or a Test match,” said De Jongh.

“We know they are going to be a very difficult opponent on Saturday, not only because of what is at stake but because of the way they play the game.

“We will all have to work extremely hard and cut out those individual mistakes if we want to get a result on Saturday. I believe we have to turn the tables on them if we want to get the ball rolling again because in this competition you don’t get many chances.”

The Bok centre added he was absolutely delighted to be back in the Springbok fold again after he represented Team SA in Sevens at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

“The Olympics is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it gave me an opportunity to be part of something really special. However, that’s now behind me and I am really looking forward to making a great contribution while I’m with the Springboks, either by playing or coming off the bench if I’m selected, or just performing team duties off the field,” said De Jongh.

The Springbok team to face the Wallabies on Saturday at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will be announced via electronic media release on Wednesday evening at 7pm (SA time).