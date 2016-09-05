SAB’s spiked drink detector wins award

South Africa has, according to Interpol, the highest incidence of rape in the world, with many cases linked to the use of date rape drugs, where victims’ drinks are spiked in order to render them defenceless, reports the Lowvelder.

In a bid to tackle this growing problem, the Spike Detector drinks coaster was launched by South African Breweries (SAB) in April, as part of South Africa’s Sexual Assault Awareness Month – a simple, but effective way of empowering consumers to be more proactive about their personal safety when on a night out.

A partygoer can place a drop of their drink on the coaster’s chemical sensor, which will immediately change colour if any unsafe substances are detected. A crisis helpline number on the coaster offers access to instant medical assistance should it be needed.

The innovation has won plaudits for its responsible approach to such a serious issue and, most recently, won an award at the Cannes Festival of Creativity for the way it has been taken up in bars across South Africa, said Andrea Quaye, SAB marketing director.

“Our commitment to playing a significant role in addressing social ills is multifaceted. This initiative is a great example of how we can help shape and contribute to a sociable world with a high regard for individual and community wellbeing.”

– Caxton News Service