National 5.9.2016 03:49 pm

Criselda Dudumashe not scared of ‘losing her ANC tenders’

Citizen reporter
Talk radio host and motivational speaker Criselda Dudumashe. Picture: instagram

The radio host says she refuses to criticise the ANC ’emakhoneni’ (in corners) like other party members, and she ‘earns every cent’ she makes.

Radio and television personality Criselda Dudumashe, nee Kananda, has defended her criticism of the African National Congress (ANC), despite being a staunch supporter of the party, saying she is not worried about losing any tenders because she has “earned every penny” she makes.

Dudumashe, known to many for her motivational speaking and radio show Metro FM Talk, took to Twitter on Monday to lament the state of the governing party amid the protest by the #OccupyLuthuliHouse group calling for leadership change and a consultative conference to recuse the ANC from implosion.

She says the party is in need of cleansing and is starved of an environment that permits its members to reflect and assess the real problems and challenges of the ANC. She says the party will emerge as the biggest loser from Monday’s protests at its national head office Luthuli House.

Dudumashe has also denied claims that she received money from the ANC to campaign for it during the local polls last month, saying she was never “a celebrity supporter” of the party. Although she supports the ANC for its manifesto and ideologies, she says she doesn’t back individuals.

She has spoken out against many members of the party who complain about the ANC “emakhoneni” [in corners], vowing she will not be muted from being vocal on issues.

Never one to shy away from expressing her support for the liberation party, in the lead-up to the local government elections Dudumashe was offered a councillor position by the ANC in July to serve in her local ward in Midrand, Gauteng.

However according to a report in City Press, she turned down the position after her bosses at the SABC told her to choose between politics and radio. If she had opted for the former, she would have been forced to resign from the broadcaster.

 

