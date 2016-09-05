KwaThemba cop mom puts rat poison in kids’ yoghurt

The police officer poisoned her two children with rat poison mixed with yoghurt and then herself at her house on the East Rand, Springs Advertiser reports.

“She and her four-year-old son are still in hospital,” KwaThema police spokesperson Captain Thabo Sibuyi said.

It is believed the police woman was at home when she added rat poison to the yoghurt and gave it to her two children.

“The children’s grandmother found the children and their mother at the house, and rushed them to a nearby clinic for treatment,” Sibuyi said.

The clinic immediately called for an ambulance, and paramedics stabilised the patients before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

Sibuyi said the 10-month-old baby died on the way to hospital.

He claims that when the boy vomited, the doctor allegedly noticed a black substance in the boys’ vomit.

The mother admitted she poisoned herself and her two children, but did not give any reasons for her actions.

The yoghurt containers were removed from the house by the police and sent to their forensics department for evaluation.

Sibuyi said the mother and her son are in a stable condition, but still in hospital.

“She will appear in the Springs Regional Court on charges of murder and attempted murder as soon as she is discharged,” he added.

– Caxton News Service