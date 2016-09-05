menu
National 5.9.2016 04:37 pm

KwaThemba cop mom puts rat poison in kids’ yoghurt

Anna Robertson
Mother feeds children rat poison mixed with yoghurt.

Mother feeds children rat poison mixed with yoghurt.

A 10-month-old baby boy died after his mother, a member of the Springs police, fed him rat poison on Friday.

The police officer poisoned her two children with rat poison mixed with yoghurt and then herself at her house on the East Rand, Springs Advertiser reports.

“She and her four-year-old son are still in hospital,” KwaThema police spokesperson Captain Thabo Sibuyi said.

It is believed the police woman was at home when she added rat poison to the yoghurt and gave it to her two children.

Image courtesy of stock.xchng

Poison

“The children’s grandmother found the children and their mother at the house, and rushed them to a nearby clinic for treatment,” Sibuyi said.

The clinic immediately called for an ambulance, and paramedics stabilised the patients before transporting them to a nearby hospital.

READ MORE: Dog found killed in alleged food poisoning

Sibuyi said the 10-month-old baby died on the way to hospital.

He claims that when the boy vomited, the doctor allegedly noticed a black substance in the boys’ vomit.

The mother admitted she poisoned herself and her two children, but did not give any reasons for her actions.

The yoghurt containers were removed from the house by the police and sent to their forensics department for evaluation.

Sibuyi said the mother and her son are in a stable condition, but still in hospital.

“She will appear in the Springs Regional Court on charges of murder and attempted murder as soon as she is discharged,” he added.

– Caxton News Service

 

Related Stories
Recipe: Falafel with hummus, yoghurt and sumac 12.8.2016
East Rand toddler dies after ingesting rat poison 24.10.2014
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu
National

WATCH: ANC’s demise will lead to repression – Dali Mpofu

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’
National

Mcebo Dlamini ‘loves’ Occupy Luthuli House ‘soldiers’

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?
Columns

Zuma ‘applying his mind’ to Wife No 9?

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.