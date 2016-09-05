20% discount

Mowana Spa, which takes its name from the majestic baobab tree of African lore and legend, offers wellness journeys based on the recognised healing energy of tribal massage in keeping with the spirit of the “Tree of Life”.

Signature Pamper Journeys include the decadent Mowana Full Day African Rejuvenation Pamper, an indulgent spa experience including breakfast, lunch, complimentary beverages and six revitalising treatments; the romantic Mowana African Skies Night Spa Pamper, which includes dinner, complimentary beverages and three relaxing treatments; and the indulgent Mowana African Escape Spa & Stay Pamper Journey for the ultimate decadent relaxation.

While many of us dream of “spending the day at the spa”, workload, deadlines, limited time and budgetary constraints in our current 24/7 lifestyle often do not allow for valuable team members to be out of the office for extended periods of time and thus essential wellness can be compromised. Our mobile relaxation zone, “MOWANA on the Move”, brings wellness to you by incorporating relaxing massage techniques into short time periods in the comfort of your home, office, corporate or conference environment. Mowana on the Move means that wellness and relaxation is accessible to all.

In addition to the decadent Pamper Journeys and rejuvenating single treatments, Mowana Spa is delighted to offer a MatsiMela retail outlet, boasting a local product range with its roots in Africa. Drawing from the wisdom of Africa, the Mowana Spa Baobab Signature Product Range created by MatsiMela harnesses the natural moisturising properties of the baobab kernel, which produces a rich, golden oil used for centuries by African women to protect their beautiful skins against the harsh African sun.

Our commitment to service excellence and staff empowerment through training and mentoring will ensure that your needs are met and your expectations exceeded as you enjoy a day of African rejuvenation with the “Makoya Morning Journey” or indulge your senses with the “Mowana Time-Out Pamper”.

Subscriber Reward

The Citizen Rewards members receive a 20% discount on the below treatments and a 10% discount for their partner booking the same treatment on the same day.

MAKOYA MORNING RETREAT HALF DAY PAMPER JOURNEY

Full rate: R1 099.00 pp

20% discount: R879.00 pp

10% discount R989.00 pp

AFRICAN SAVANNAH RITUAL HALF DAY PAMPER JOURNEY

Full rate: R1 099.00 pp

20% discount: R879.00 pp

10% discount R989.00 pp

AFRICAN REJUVENATION FULL DAY PAMPER JOURNEY

Full rate: R1 699.00 pp

20% discount: R1 359.00 pp

10% discount R1 529.00 pp

AFRICAN SKIES NIGHT SPA PAMPER JOURNEY

Full rate: R1 199.00 pp

20% discount: R959.00 pp

10% discount R1 079.00 pp

ME TIME INDULGE

Full rate: R699.00 pp

20% discount: R559.00 pp

10% discount R629.00 pp

