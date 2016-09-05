menu
National 5.9.2016 05:54 pm

60 injured in bus accident on N1 North

Caxton News Reporter
Paramedics found the bus lying on its side with several occupants sitting near the wreckage.

Paramedics found the bus lying on its side with several occupants sitting near the wreckage.

60 people were injured after a bus overturned on the N1 North near Musina this morning (Monday) reports ER24.

According to ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 1.30am and found the bus lying on its side with several occupants sitting near the wreckage, Boshveld Review reports.

“No fatalities or serious injuries were found on the scene.”

READ MORE:Watch: Man beats child on school bus

The injured were assessed by emergency personnel and treated for injuries varying from minor cuts and bruises to possible back and neck injuries said Vermaak.

“It is understood that the occupants were on their way to Malawi from Johannesburg when the incident occurred,” statedVermaak.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

– Caxton  News Service.

Related Stories
At least 60 injured as bus overturns on N1 in Musina 5.9.2016
Update: N1 North traffic still gridlocked following shootout 18.8.2016
Malawi reach Cosafa Under-17 Champs semis 26.7.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers
National

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.