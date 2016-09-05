60 injured in bus accident on N1 North

According to ER24 spokesperson, Werner Vermaak, paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 1.30am and found the bus lying on its side with several occupants sitting near the wreckage, Boshveld Review reports.

“No fatalities or serious injuries were found on the scene.”

The injured were assessed by emergency personnel and treated for injuries varying from minor cuts and bruises to possible back and neck injuries said Vermaak.

“It is understood that the occupants were on their way to Malawi from Johannesburg when the incident occurred,” statedVermaak.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

– Caxton News Service.