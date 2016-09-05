menu
Local News 5.9.2016

Former Pirates midfielder joins Ethiopian team

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Yassar Mugerwa (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Yasser Mugerwa has found a new home in Ethiopia, where he has joined St George FC.

The Ugandan had an unsuccessful stint at Pirates, who he impressed while he was at Uganda Revenue Authority and were the Buccaneers’ opponents in the Caf Champions League in 2013.

“Yes, Mugerwa has found a new team and is looking forward to rebuilding his career once more,” said a source based in Uganda.

St George is the same team that Pirates signed Tefera Fikru from and where their former coach Milutin Sredojevic coached before joining the Uganda national team, who qualified for the Caf African Cup of Nations for the first time in 38 years.

The source also revealed that former Kaizer Chiefs duo Sula Matovu and Ivan Bukenya had not been as lucky yet.

“I haven’t heard anything about them yet, I do not think they have found new teams.”

