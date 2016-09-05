Motorcyclist killed in collision on road notorious for speeding

Steve Biko Road, formerly named Voortrekker Street, in Pretoria has claimed the life of Shaun Roets, 20, on Sunday, September 5, after his motorbike collided with another vehicle at about 8pm, reports the Pretoria Moot Rekord.

Roets, a mill operator at Tubecon, was declared dead on the scene. His stepfather Gerhard Lourens said: “Last night I had to do the hardest thing in my life. I had to tell Shaun’s mother, Margarita Wendlinger, the terrible news that our baby died in a motorcycle accident.”

Steve Biko Road has claimed many lives over the past years and is known for its drag races and constant speeding, and numerous attempts have been initiated to put a stop to street racing in Steve Biko Road. The most recent was a petition set up by Democratic Alliance Ward 1 councillor Elma Nel.

Nel wants to put up temporary speed bumps at speeding hotspots between 7pm and 5pm, but she said the old city council was opposed to the project. “They were afraid they might get sued if speeding motorists damaged their cars. But they [motorists] should not be speeding in the first place.”

Nel said she needed at least 5 000 signatures for the project to be successful.

Lourens said no funeral arrangements have been made yet. “We are trying to make sense of what happened before we decide anything.”

– Caxton News Service