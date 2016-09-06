Gordhan ‘must answer to Hawks’

The Economic Freedom Fighters has reiterated its appeal to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan that he subject himself to investigation by the Hawks.

EFF chief Julius Malema added that the minister had been captured by white monopoly capital.

“Who is Pravin Gordhan to refuse to be investigated?” Malema asked in Johannesburg yesterday. “If there is a man who is directly involved in a conflict of interest, it is Pravin himself. “He must go and account.”

Malema also alleged that Gordhan had shares in major companies, including leading banks, for him as minister of finance. “We talk about the Guptas that have captured [Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi] Zwane, but what about Pravin, who has been captured by white monopoly capital?” said Malema.

“There is no messiah in the ANC. Why is Gordhan untouchable?” Gordhan was recently invited by the elite unit to visit their offices to make a warning statement regarding an alleged rogue unit established under him at the SA Revenue Service, but the minister declined.

The EFF is querying why Gordhan did not present himself to the Hawks if it was true that he had nothing to fear. Meanwhile, the EFF, following the sixth ordinary meeting of its central command team at the party’s headquarters in Johannesburg, has resolved to dissolve its provincial and regional structures in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

These would be replaced with interim structures controlled from head office, according to Malema. The aim was to rebuild all branches before regional peoples assemblies were convened to launch the branches, the party said.

“EFF officials will pay specific attention to these provinces to ensure the EFF produces qualitative outcomes for the upcoming elections,” Malema said.

In Gauteng and North West, provincial and regional structures have been instructed to go to early conferences, preceded by branch and general assemblies.

The party also announced the resignation of its treasurer-general, Magdalene Moonsamy, who has started her own legal practice. She will be replaced in the EFF by Leigh-Ann Mathys.

Malema also praised Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga for doing his job properly and “not trying to be a celebrity”.

