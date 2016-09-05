Letshego Zulu’s touching note on coping after Gugu’s death

A month after celebrated rally driver Gugu Zulu passed on while attempting to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, his widow, Letshego, wrote a touching note on coping after the sudden tragedy.

“Your love and support through this is appreciated. All I want to say is, Thank You to each and every one of you who have reached out and continue to do so. I may be unable to respond to all messages but please receive my heartfelt gratitude,” said Letshego.

In another post she shared an image of her and Zulu at their maternity shoot.

“Happiness. Joyfulness. Contentment. Carefreeness. Joyousness. Cheeriness. Jolliness. Exuberance. Exhilaration. Jubilation. The beauty that was my life with Gugu Zulu. We had an absolutely amazing time. Beautiful memories to last a lifetime.”