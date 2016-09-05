menu
Celebrities 5.9.2016 07:53 pm

Letshego Zulu’s touching note on coping after Gugu’s death

Citizen Reporter
Gugu and Letshego Zulu. Image via Instagram.

Gugu and Letshego Zulu. Image via Instagram.

‘Sometimes I have a full day of coping very well, sometimes I have minutes or hours of not coping at all,’ said Letshego on Instagram.

A month after celebrated rally driver Gugu Zulu passed on while attempting to summit Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, his widow, Letshego, wrote a touching note on coping after the sudden tragedy.

“Your love and support through this is appreciated. All I want to say is, Thank You to each and every one of you who have reached out and continue to do so. I may be unable to respond to all messages but please receive my heartfelt gratitude,” said Letshego.

ALSO READ: Pearl Thusi jets in and out of Jozi

In another post she shared an image of her and Zulu at their maternity shoot.

“Happiness. Joyfulness. Contentment. Carefreeness. Joyousness. Cheeriness. Jolliness. Exuberance. Exhilaration. Jubilation. The beauty that was my life with Gugu Zulu. We had an absolutely amazing time. Beautiful memories to last a lifetime.”

 

Related Stories
Lions maul boy to death 18.8.2016
Lion mauls 12-year-old Free State boy to death 18.8.2016
Mbeki calls his death reports ‘regrettable’ 15.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers
National

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.