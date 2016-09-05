menu
Digital Life 5.9.2016 07:38 pm

Government workers ‘signed up to porn forum’

Citizen reporter

A leak of user accounts at one of the world’s biggest adult sites exposed the identities of a handful of SA public servants.

Mybroadband.co.za has reported that a leak of nearly 800 000 user accounts from a popular US porn site has exposed the fact that a handful of government workers joined a pornography forum by using their official government accounts.

The website’s source explained that there were at least 519 email addresses in the leak from South African domains, while four were from official government domains.

One was from someone working in the department of justice, another at the SA Revenue Service, another from the Limpopo department of agriculture and rural development and one was a municipal worker from Hantam in the Northern Cape.

Anyone who used a password they regularly rely on to access the forum was advised to change it because their security would now be compromised.

