menu
National 6.9.2016 05:15 am

Tale of two planes ‘distorts facts’

Denise Williams
FILE PICTURE: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.

FILE PICTURE: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS.

The presidency has criticised a report for ‘distorting facts’ over a report about Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan’s travel itinerary to the G20 Summit with President Zuma.

The presidency has lashed out at City Press newspaper for what it claims is “shocking manipulation of information and distortion” of facts.

This relates to an article published about President Jacob Zuma and Minister of Finance Pravin Gordhan’s travel itinerary to the G20 Summit in China, titled “Separate planes to China Tale of two airplanes ‘distorts facts’ for Zuma and Pravin”. The presidency said the article, published on Sunday, appeared to intend to create the impression Gordhan had been “treated badly”.

In the piece, the reporter, who the presidency claimed “normally reports on rumours and gossip”, also “laments” that the president flew on a chartered aircraft while Gordhan travelled on a commercial flight.

The presidency said it gave the impression this was “wrong or unfair” and that Zuma and the finance minister, who is embroiled in a Hawks investigation, should have been on the same aircraft. However, the presidency noted that it was not mentioned that other ministers had travelled on commercial flights on their own to China.

According to the presidency, City Press and News24 had not contacted them for comment. City Press had not responded to a request for comment by the time of going to print.

Related Stories
No hurry to deal with protesters’ demands 6.9.2016
MK vets diss Mantashe 6.9.2016
Gordhan ‘must answer to Hawks’ 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers
National

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.