Euphonik understood to be leaving 5FM

Word out there is that yet another radio presenter and talented DJ is leaving the public broadcaster for the “private sector” competition.

Two reliable sources spilled the beans and told The Citizen that popular DJ Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi, who now prefers to be called “Mr Nonke” is dumping the SABC for 947 (formerly Highveld 94.7), leaving most to wonder if he has been booted or is just furthering his career.

“Who told you about that?” Euphonik asked when questioned about his rumoured departure. He requested that we send him the same question via email.

Hoping to get answers about the DJ joining 947, The Citizen contacted the station’s programmes manager Amy, who sounded sceptical and unwilling to reveal any information.

“We don’t know anything about that,” she said, promising to let us know should there be more developments.