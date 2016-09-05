Power’s Ghost is shooting in SA!

At a press briefing held in Johannesburg today, beer brand Castle Lite said it would be partnering with Hardwick to shoot a commercial over three days.

Hardwick has endorsed the brand and spoke briefly on his love for beer. He also said it was his first time in Africa and he was enjoying the experience.

“I haven’t seen much of South Africa yet, I was talking to someone about Cape Town vs Joburg. It’s interesting to first start out in South Africa,” he said.

Fans of Power have reacted to Omari’s presence in SA, with some wanting to track him down.

Hi fam and friends😊 Please, please, please help us track down Omari Hardwick while he's in SA.

– An earnest plea from @nstmaq and I🙏🏾🙏🏾 — black is magic (@Zinch_S) September 5, 2016

Omari Hardwick is in SA. What a wonderfully talented and versatile actor. Would love to tell him that! 😁 pic.twitter.com/2iztHXLfeC — Azania (@Azania_) September 5, 2016