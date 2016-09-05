menu
Entertainment 5.9.2016 09:35 pm

Power’s Ghost is shooting in SA!

Citizen Reporter
Omari Hardwick. Image via Instagram.

Omari Hardwick. Image via Instagram.

Omari Hardwick, who plays ‘Ghost’ in top US series Power arrived in SA over the weekend and it was announced he would be shooting a commercial.

At a press briefing held in Johannesburg today, beer brand Castle Lite said it would be partnering with Hardwick to shoot a commercial over three days.

Hardwick has endorsed the brand and spoke briefly on his love for beer. He also said it was his first time in Africa and he was enjoying the experience.

“I haven’t seen much of South Africa yet, I was talking to someone about Cape Town vs Joburg. It’s interesting to first start out in South Africa,” he said.

ALSO READ: Euphonik understood to be leaving 5FM

Fans of Power have reacted to Omari’s presence in SA, with some wanting to track him down.

Related Stories
Police arrest hijacker after car chase and shooting 24.8.2016
Boy hears parents being shot while hitchhiking 22.8.2016
SA’s top actresses speak out about competition in the industry 21.8.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

Q&A with Khuli Chana
Celebrities

Q&A with Khuli Chana

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers
National

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike
National

‘Key Gordhan witness’ tells Hawks to take a hike

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.