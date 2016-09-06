menu
National 6.9.2016 08:01 am

‘Zuma not sitting on Bank Bill’

Citizen reporter
President Jacob Zuma: Pic: DoC

President Jacob Zuma: Pic: DoC

President Jacob Zuma’s office says he has not signed the FIC Amendment Bill into law due to an objection from the Progressive Professionals’ Forum.

The presidency has disputed a media report stipulating that President Jacob Zuma has been intentionally delaying the implementation of bank scrutiny legislation that could make it more difficult for politicians to engage in corruption.

“The story in Business Day, titled ‘Zuma sits on banks scrutiny legislation’, yesterday, on the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Amendment Bill that has been brought to the president for his consideration and assent is misleading and incorrect,” the presidency said yesterday.

According to the article, the new law will result in the scrutiny of all politicians and their family members when transacting through the banking system. It claimed the legislation had stalled on the desk of Zuma, who is allegedly being petitioned not to sign it into law.

“The FIC Amendment Bill will require banks to perform enhanced due diligence on the ‘politically exposed’ in line with international obligations,” it continued. “It is these provisions that are already being applied by banks responsible for the withdrawal of banking services for the politically connected Gupta family and its companies.”

But the presidency said the delay was the result of Zuma receiving an objection to the signing of the bill from the Progressive Professionals Forum.

“When the president is petitioned not to sign a bill, he has to consider the merits of such objection,” it said. “It is not the first time the president has taken time to consider a bill for similar reasons. He has not signed the Expropriation Bill, the Private Security Industry Regulation Amendment Bill and the Protection of State Information Bill because various parties petitioned him not to. All these concerns are being looked into.

“He also sent the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill back to the National Assembly in 2015 on the grounds that certain provisions of the bill are unconstitutional.”

Related Stories
Infighting not new to ANC 6.9.2016
ANC has reached point of no return 6.9.2016
No hurry to deal with protesters’ demands 6.9.2016
Cars for Sale Cars for Sale

what's hot

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song
Music

Watch: ‘Blame It On The Whites’ song

What’s in Mgosi this week?
Phakaaathi

What’s in Mgosi this week?

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution
National

EFF suspends senior member for dodging salary contribution

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging
Celebrities

Bonang’s AMGs get tongues wagging

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m
National

Boy loses arm, dad sues MEC for R3m

readers' choice

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo
National

ANC, Mbalula scared of Malema – Boy Mamabolo

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema
National

Mpofu, sue the ANCYL ‘bastard’ – Malema

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member
National

I’ll shoot them all, says MKMVA member

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House
National

We will die to save the ANC – Occupy Luthuli House

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers
National

Malema encourages Occupy Luthuli House marchers

poll

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.